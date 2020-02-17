Siraj accuses ruling class of plundering national wealth

QUETTA: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Siraj-ul Haq while has said that the ruling class is plundering the national kitty with both hands and there is a immediate need to get rid of the corrupt elite as soon as possible to put the country on the path of development. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Siraj-ul Haq while has said that the ruling class is plundering the national kitty with both hands and there is a immediate need to get rid of the corrupt elite as soon as possible to put the country on the path of development.

Speaking at a reception in Usta Muhammad town on Monday during his visit to Jaffarabad district, he said that former and present rulers had turned the country into bankrupt and made the life of a common man miserable.

“It is turning point. We have to decide now what kind of Pakistan we are going to leave for our coming generation. Only honest and dedicated leadership could bring the country out of crises.”

Senator Siraj said neither the nationalist groups nor the so-called mainstream political parties who were acting as political dynasties could resolve the problems of the masses. A hide and seek game, he said, was being played with the poor of this country for decades. Turncoats could be seen in every party, enjoying the corridors of power repeatedly and they had nothing to do with the public issues, he added.

The JI chief lamented that inflation, poverty, unemployment and illiteracy have became the permanent feature of Pakistani society because of the rulers’ negligence and bad governance. School dropout ratio was rapidly increasing, health facilities were vanished and even clean drinking water was unavailable for majority of the masses, he said, adding the situation in Balochistan was even worst as compared to the other parts of the country.

