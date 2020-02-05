Sindh Governor, CM lead joint rally to express unwavering support for Kashmir

KARACHI Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah led a joint rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who have been under siege by India for six months.

Addressing the rally, provincial CM reaffirmed that Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan. He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has barbarically targeted unarmed Muslims in the occupied valley which proves that Quaid-e-Azam’s two nation theory was absolutely correct. He appealed the world to take notice of atrocities being exercised on Indian Muslims and try Modi in the International Court of Jusitce (ICJ).

Meanwhile, provincial governor expressed that Kashmir has been turned into the largest jail of the world, and the Indian controversial citizenship bill will just further decimate India. He went on to say that PM Imran Khan globally highlighted the issue of Kashmir and will continue to do so on every forum. “India should know that ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’,” he added.

A large number of students and teachers joined the rally and shouted slogans for their Kashmiri brothers.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Feb 5) to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

It is a public holiday in Pakistan today to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.