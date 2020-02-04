Sheikh Zahid Hospital gets Balochistan’s first cancer center

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday laid down the foundation stone of province first Cancer Block in Government Sheikh Zahid Hospital vowing to lead Cancer Block on level where provincial cancer patients could receive quality medical care. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday laid down the foundation stone of province first Cancer Block in Government Sheikh Zahid Hospital vowing to lead Cancer Block on level where provincial cancer patients could receive quality medical care.

“Government of Balochistan seek to par up province’s first Cancer Block with other Cancer Hospitals in the country where along with treatment the diseases could be diagnosed.” CM Balochistan said while addressing a ceremony held at Sheikh Zahid Hospital Quetta.

Provincial Ministers, Secretaries, IG Police Mohsin Butt and government officials were present in the ceremony.

Calling support of all provincial political parties in eradicating notorious Cancer diseases from Balochistan CM Balochistan said, “The Cancer Block comprising on 160 beds would be equipped with modern machinery while Radiology, Physiotherapy, and Pathology Centre would be constructed in the block with total cost of 1.6 billion rupees.” Jam Kamal said.

“Prior poor patients were compelled to pay bribe to government officials in order to get in-listed in Provincial Endowment Fund but after completion of Cancer Block, poor patient would receive all treatment under one roof.” CM Jam Kamal said added provincial government assisted 300 Cancer Patients through PEF.

He further said, provincial government has decided to take assistance from Shoukat Khanam Street while in collaboration with Indus Hospital, Child Cancer Unit would be established in the block.

Sharing views on the plight of health sector in Balochistan the Chief Minister reiterated to uplift health department added provincial government taking revolutionary measures in order to ensure provision of quality health facilities across the province,

“We have declared Health Sector as challenged hence we have decided to change medicine purchase criteria in all DHQ while Medical Superintendent would inform the government regarding his/her medicine needs in government hospitals.” Jam Kamal added.

