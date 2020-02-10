Senate body for effective measures to promote sport in remote areas

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Monday asked for taking effective measures to improve sports facilities at remote areas in the country.

The Committee meeting chaired by Mohammad Usman Khan Kakar expressed dismay over the implementation recommended in the last meeting to set up cricket academies in Peshawar and Quetta.

Usman Kakar said the backward areas have a lot of potential in different games but the shortage of playgrounds was the main hurdle due to which talent did not promote.

The committee while expressing grievances over non-recruitment on provincial quota in Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) directed it to ensure provincial quota in recruitment process.

The Secretary Inter-provincial coordination told the committee that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment the matter of sports has become a provincial subject.

The federal government and the ministry could only provide feasible environment to the provinces, he added.

Director, Domestic Cricket, Haroon Rasheed told the committee that as per new rules of PCB for domestic cricket six new cricket associations have been formed across the country.