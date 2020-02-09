Secretary C&W visits road construction site

QUETTA: Secretary Works and communication Noor Ul Amin Mengal has said that the speedy road construction is continue in different areas of Provincial government CM jam Kamal has already directed to complete the construction beauty projects of Quetta city on time. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Secretary Works and communication Noor Ul Amin Mengal has said that the speedy road construction is continue in different areas of Provincial government CM jam Kamal has already directed to complete the construction beauty projects of Quetta city on time.

Noor Ul Amin Mengal has said that drains are also being constructed with roads level so that water of rain cannot effects the communication system in future.

He expressed that views while visiting of Nawakilli and Samungali road construction Sectary communication said CM Jam kamal is visiting and also taking interest in construction of roads continuously Concern contractor and EXCEN will be responsible if any negligence was found in road projects no negligence will be tolerated Samungali road must be completed at least two months said Sectary communication

Noor Ul Amin Mengal also visited the under construct roundabout of Koila Phatak and directed to make redesign the roundabout.

