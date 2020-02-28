SCBA, PBC ask govt to withdraw reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) the two main forums of the legal fraternity Thursday asked the government to withdraw the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) the two main forums of the legal fraternity Thursday asked the government to withdraw the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a joint statement, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Abid Saqi and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Syed Qalb-e–Hassan demanded that the federal government should immediately withdraw the reference.

They said the reference was prepared by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Nasim on mala fide intention to divide the judiciary and its motives and drives had now become clear to the public.

They further said that after failing to divide the judiciary, the minister was now bent upon dividing the legal fraternity.

The resignation of former attorney general and refusal of newly appointed attorney general to pursue and represent the federal government in the presidential reference are sufficient proofs for exposing this conspiracy,” they maintained, adding that the legal fraternity demanded an early withdrawal of the reference.

Meanwhile, talking to The News, Saqi said Barrister Farogh Naseem had launched the war to divide the legal fraternity; however, he said they were united at one platform to protect the independence of judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

Earlier, the PBC had called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the cabinet after former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said Naseem was aware of his comments against judges.

The supreme lawyers’ body sought Nasim’s removal from the cabinet following a controversial statement from former attorney general against the judges of Supreme Court.

Ex-AGP Mansoor had also apologised for having made such remarks and said that the minister knew he was going to say that.

Later, Farogh Nasim distanced himself from the controversy and submitted a statement in the Supreme Court stating that the comments were made without government’s approval.

Like this: Like Loading...