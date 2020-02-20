Sardar Rind lauds UNICEF’s role in imparting education

QUETTA: Meeting with country head of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund for Education Ellen Kalmthout, the education Minister vowed to pursue effective educational policies in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Meeting with country head of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund for Education Ellen Kalmthout, the education Minister vowed to pursue effective educational policies in Balochistan.

“Government of Balochistan has been launching educational campaign in order to enroll enhance provincial literacy rate while all resources being utilized in order to enroll all children into school.” Sardar Rind told the UNICEF’s educational country head.

Lauding the support of UNICEF Sardar Rind said, we have been establishing new schools in remote areas of Balochistan while non-functional schools being functionalized,

“Strict actions being implemented against negligent and ghost staff and teachers in education department while an efficient work plan are formulized regarding utilization of education funds.” The Minister added.

The UNICEF’s country head Ms. Ellen Kalmthout has pledged to continue support with government of Balochistan in order to uplift education sector, “The UNICEF has been working with government regarding educational facilities for boys and girls in Balochistan while friendly environment for students would be our priority.” She added.

