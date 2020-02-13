Samungli flyover to be completed by June 2021

QUETTA: Spokesperson Government of Balochistan Mir Liaqat Shawani has said Samungli flyover will be completed until June-2021, while government has fixed around 259.846 million rupees for the said project. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a statement released here on Wednesday, he said such efforts proves government dignity, while under the supervision of CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, provincial is serving the masses.

Government keenly focusing over the welfare of public while in order to demand of public he has approved the said project.

Freedom of press and social media have made public more wise and aware, they can not be fooled by using old slogans.

