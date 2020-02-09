Rise in sugar, flour prices being probed, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday assured the nation that the government has begun an in-depth probe into flour and sugar price hike across the country and those found involved in malpractices would face punishment.

“I understand the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister added that relevant government agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hike. “The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised.”

During the incumbent government’s 15 months, sugar prices have shot up to as high as Rs64 a kilo. In January, the wholesale rate rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per kg and an acute shortage surfaced in the country.

On Friday the prime minister approved a summary seeking to halt the export of 350,000 tons of sugar and allow the import of 300,000 tons of sugar through the private sector.

The sugar crisis followed a flour crisis in the country which affected major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore with prices shooting up to Rs70 a kilo in some areas.

The prime minister had taken notice of the wheat price hike, ordering a grand operation against hoarders to overcome the crisis.

‘Relief to masses top priority’

While chairing a meeting on Saturday, the prime minister said his government will go to any extent to provide relief to masses and check price hike of essential commodities including flour, sugar, cooking oil and rice.

The meeting took stock of the steps for bringing prices of these items down under the premier’s directions.