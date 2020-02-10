Quetta to get light rain, snowfall during next 24 hours

QUETTA: The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Kalat, Qilla Abdullah, and other hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Kalat, Qilla Abdullah, and other hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta while 2.5 degree centigrade and in Ziarat –4.0 degree centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...