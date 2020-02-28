Punjab University clash leaves 4 students, 10 guards injured

LAHORE: A clash among two rival groups in Punjab University on Friday left 14 people injured, which included 10 guards.

The clash broke out between the two groups in the university’s Department of Gender Studies. Punjab University Registrar said that harsh words were exchanged between the two groups in the morning but the spat had been resolved.

However, after Friday prayers, the argument aggravated and resulted in a confrontation. When university guards tried to intervene and break the fight, they were assaulted by students. He said that students involved in the clash were being identified by the university.

Students protested outside the Canal Road campus of the Punjab University, blocking traffic.