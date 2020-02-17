PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed confident Quetta Gladiators will be quick off the blocks

Karachi: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is confident that his side will be quick out of the blocks when they begin their title defense in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Sarfaraz, 32, said that the Gladiators have good memories attached to Karachi’s National Stadium and hoped that it will remain a lucky venue for the “purple force” in this year’s PSL as well.

“We finished the last PSL as winners at the same venue last year, now we are starting our journey at the same venue and I hope for the same result we got here last time,” Sarfaraz told media in Karachi.

“This time all the teams look balanced and fans will see the good contest between them throughout the tournament, you can’t predict a winner but we are confident that we can be one,” said the former skipper of the national team.

The skipper of Gladiators revealed that his team intends to continue to play the way they’ve been playing in the last few PSL seasons.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz said that he’s committed to batting up the order in PSL and focused to give his best for the team’s cause.

“I am focused on PSL, I am not thinking beyond this tournament but I believe that if all goes well in PSL then other things will be sorted out automatically,” said Sarfaraz.

He also expressed his delight at having all matches in Pakistan and hoped that soon the list of venues will be extended to Peshawar and Quetta where people are equally eager to witness the star players.

“Last time we went to trophy parade in Quetta and all the city was on streets that show the hunger for cricket in that region,” he said.

“With time, I am sure there will be some cricket soon,” he hoped.