QUETTA: Provincial Newborn Survival Strategy Balochistan lunched in a local hotel at Quetta on Tuesday.

The program was jointly organized by the MNCH Balochistan and UNICEF to ending preventable maternal and neonatal mortality and stillbirths in Balochistan.

MPA Shakeela Naveed Dehwar said that we congratulate the health department for lunching the newborn survival strategy. It will reduce the death ratio of newborn child which is high in Balochistan.

Secretary Health Balochistan Mr Muddasar Waheed Malik said most of us know that Pakistan has the worst neonatal mortality rates in the world- Balochistan is also contributing quite a number of newborn deaths – Most of these newborns deaths can be prevented if mothers and newborns receive known, effective interventions and timely services. Government of Balochistan is very well committed towards the improvement of health status of the populations with a specific focus on mother, newborn and children under five years of age, For this purpose Provincial MNCH program is working closely with the development partners, vertical programs and other sectors for improving the health status and preventing the preventable deaths .

Country head of UNICF, Aida Grima has said that the first and foremost right of every newborn to survive, to be held by the mother in her arms and feel that most important emotional connect.

“I am very pleased that UNICEF has contributed to its development to help save precious lives of newborn,” Aida Grima said during the launching ceremony of newborn survival strategy and coasted action plan 2020-2024 in Quetta on Tuesday.

She said that death of a child dye to preventable cause is completely unacceptable. Yet, each day more than 70 newborns die in Pakistan due to preventable a cause, which adds Pakistan to the list of countries which bears the burden of most neonatal deaths.

She added, “it is important to emphasize that evidence based cost-effective interventions are available and can help in reducing the major causes of newborn morality”.

She further said that training of public and private health service provides in the latest techniques and processes, improving clinical case management and ensuring regular supply of critical medicines and equipment, are the other important areas that must improve.

“It is our collective responsibility and UNICEF stands by the Government of Pakistan as a development partner to support its efforts, for helping mothers and newborns survive and thrive to grow to their full potential of life,” Aida Grima said.

Provincial coordinator MNCH program Dr Ismail Mirwani said As we all know that Balochistan is the largest province by area and smallest by population – Population is scattered and challenges are so many including financial constraints and hard to reach areas in the province – Indicators relevant to maternal, newborn and child health are worst – MMR for the province is 785/100000 liver births (Mothers die due to pregnancy/delivery complications), Neonatal Mortality is 34/1000 live births (Newborn dies within first 28 days of life), IMR is 66/1000 live births (under 01 year deaths), Deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendants are only 38% – All these deaths are preventable by implementing interventions for mothers, newborn and child health.

MNCH Program is in coordination and collaboration with the partner agencies (UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA) and other relevant organizations for addressing the issues related to mothers, newborn and child health – This newborn survival strategy is one of the examples.

Director Establishment Health Dr Kamalan Gichki has said that strategy to create and maintain a conducive legal policy and coordination environment for improvement in neonatal survival. Its to rationalize budget allocations and flow for delivery of quality newborn care. He said to promote evidence-based practices for improved newborn survival provide base for evidence generation for decision making and address newborn survival under critical circumstance.

Vice chancellor University of Balochistan also graced the event by his presence.

On this occasion Dr Sarmad Saeed Khan presented the investment case and Dr Shaihak Riaz presented the Newborn survival strategy.

