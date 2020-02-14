Protest in Quetta against mine owners

QUETTA: Central Mine Labor Federation staged rally and protest demonstration in Quetta against increasing death toll of coal mine labor, whereas 16 miners were killed and 21 were injured this year due to various accidents in coal mines. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rally Started from Metropolitan Corporation that passing from different passages reached at Press Club where the participants staged protest demonstration, they chanted slogans against the increasing deaths of Mine labors.

Addressing to Protest demonstration the Aleem Khan, Abdul Sattar, Bakht Sulatan and other leaders of PCMLF said that the coal mines of Balochistan have become a source of death for laborers, 16 workers were killed 21 injured in different accidents this year, 128 workers were killed in 2019 and 250 injured while in 164 workers lost their lives and 198 injured during 2018.

They accused coalmine companies for not taking steps for ensuring the safety of workers by providing them with proper gadgets at the mines and incident in coal mines increasing day by day.

Demonstrators demanded of the government to protect lives of mine labors and increase the amount of compensation from 2 Hundred thousand to 5 hundred thousand.

Central Mine Labor also demanded that to eliminate the contracting system leasing, Restored Labor Unions and International labor Organization,

Mine Labor Federation Has suggested that the number of Labor causalities can be reduced if governments cancel the Mining license of the lease where incident took place as well as license must be issued on the conditional basis, Guaranty should be taken from mine owner that he will take every possible step for the protection on mine worker.

