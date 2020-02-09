Police kill two suspected militants in Mastung

QUETTA: Two suspected men were killed by Police on Sunday at checking-point near New Bus stop Mastung town of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Two suspected men were killed by Police on Sunday at checking-point near New Bus stop Mastung town of Balochistan.

Police official claimed, the cops were busy in routine snap checking near new bus stop, when they spotted two suspected men riding a motorcycle.

In response of interdicting by police, they suspected men were attempted to escape from the site and on chasing by police they allegedly tried to snatch weapons from them during which they both were shot dead by police.

Shortly after receiving information, the authorities of police and rescuers reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Mastung.

Where the one of the deceased was identified as Shams-ud-Din resident of Spaizant Tehsil-dasth district Mastung.

After the incident, the law enforcing agencies cordoned off the area and started further investigation of the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...