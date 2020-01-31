PML-N stages protest against gas load-shedding in Quetta

QUETTA: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML N on Friday staged a protest demonstration against worst gas load-shedding in the capital alleged provincial government for neglecting low-gas pressure issue pestering citizens in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML N on Friday staged a protest demonstration against worst gas load-shedding in the capital alleged provincial government for neglecting low-gas pressure issue pestering citizens in Quetta.

District President of PML N Raheem Kakar, Secretary General PML N Quetta Javed Iqbal Awan, Naseem ur Rehman, Provincial Additional General Secretary Naseer Khan Achakzai, Provincial Coordination Wahab Attal, Haider Khan Achakzai and Tariq Butt addressed the protesters.

“Despite chilly weather when mercury dropped down to -10 degree, residents of Quetta deprived from natural gas compelled to use woods and coal in order to warm their bodies and children.” They said slammed SSGC for increasing public woes in winters.

The Protesters chanted fully throat slogans against Sui Southern Gas Company for sending extra bill to domestic consumers added despite zero-gas supply, the company collecting extra bills from poor consumers calling the attitude of Gas Company and provincial government as oppression with people of Quetta.

Talking on the performance of Central PTI led Government the PML N’s protesters said, selected government has compelled the nation to committee suicide due to burgeoning inflation,

“During PML N regime development was on peak in the country while we have controlled the inflation in order to provide relief to masses.” The protesters added.

