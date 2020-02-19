PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah appears before NAB Lahore in assets case

LAHORE Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore in assets beyond income case.

According to details, the former Punjab law minister has also submitted details of his family members’ properties in the bureau.

On July 1, 2019, Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) after the discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle from near the Sukheke area in Punjab. The next day, he was sent to jail on judicial remand by a local magistrate.

Mr Sanaullah, who is also the president of the PML-N’s Punjab wing, was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

On December 26, 2019, Rana Sanaullah was released from camp jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted him bail in the same case.

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.