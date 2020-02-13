PML-N demands to present inquiry report on flour, sugar ‘theft’ in Parliament

LAHORE Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday has demanded the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present inquiry report on flour and sugar theft in the Parliament.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson asked why Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is not bringing facts regarding increasing inflation in the country before the people.

Nation should be informed how much sugar and flour were recovered from the mills of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar.