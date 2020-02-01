PM Imran vows to appoint Sindh IG reluctant to political agendas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting of party leaders to address the current major problems persisting in the country including the issue of Sindh Inspector General (IG).

During the meeting, medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif were presented. Sources said that the two-page medical report which was submitted by Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, will be sent to the provincial government for review. PM Imran also directed to strategize the next step after reviewing of the report.

Meanwhile, it was mutually agreed to make alliances more effective. PM Imran ordered the committees to have a mobile correspondence with the allies. He further said that he received a report about false cases in Sindh, and promised to appoint such an Inspector General (IG) who will not be used for political agendas in the province.

PM Imran’s visit to Malaysia in coming month was also discussed, while he also praised the security forces of nation for the improved security situation in the country following the ease in travel advisory by the United States. “Brave forces have brought peace in the country by sacrificing their lives, and that day is not far when Pakistan will be a major tourist destination in the world,” he added.

On the other hand, the premier also reviewed measures to decrease the inflation. A briefing will take place next week on the performance of the price control committee. The meeting also talked about the measures to prevent the deadly coronavirus epidemic.