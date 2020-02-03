PM Imran leaves for Malaysia on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday left for Malaysia on a two-day official visit, marking his second one since coming into power. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had extended an invitation to PM Imran for the visit.

The two premiers would have tete-a-tete, followed by delegation-level talks as well as signing of various important agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

PM Imran would also address a think-tank event by Malaysia’s Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), according to the statement.

During his various interactions, the prime minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

He will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The premier’s visit was “another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

