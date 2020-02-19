PIA aircraft was not missing but sold, SC informed

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officials on Wednesday have submitted a reply in Supreme Court (SC) in a missing aircraft case.

During the hearing, PIA officials told the court that the aircraft was not missing but sold for 103,000 dollars. The plane was also used for movie shooting for which, 210,000 euros were paid, they said.

The officials further said that the aircraft had reached its age limit in 2016 after which, it was sent to Germany to be grounded with the permission of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are already investigating the case and we are cooperating with them, they stated.