Peace activists of South Asia calls for efforts to prevent arms race

KARACHI: Peace activists of South Asia underlined the need to stop arms race in South Asian countries to end poverty and exclusion in the region. For a lasting peace in South Asia region all the SAARC member countries should sign a pact that no country will fight with any other South Asian countries similar to the pact already signed by ASEAN member countries.

The peace activists of Pakistan and Nepal were speaking at a seminar on struggle for international peace and justice jointly organized by Pakistan Peace Coalition, Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy and Pakistan Medical Association at PMA house here on Thursday.

A six-member peace delegation from Himalayan country, Nepal is on a visit to Pakistan in connection with a global peace march called “Jai Jagat 2020”, which had started in September 2019 from New Delhi and would culminate at Geneva in September this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of the delegation Jagat Bahadur Basnet said one of the reasons of Jai Jagat March was to resolve conflict in South Asian countries. This march started from Delhi to Geneva on foot, which has already completed 100 days in India.

The Jai Jagat Peace March is an international campaign for solution of depending economic, social and environmental crises. Marginalized people are neglected in all countries of the region.

The peace campaign is an urgent appeal for people to transform and achieve one planet one people. The themes of the global march are: Eradicating poverty, eliminating of social exclusion, eameliorating the climate crisis, halting conflict and violence.

Karmat Ali, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) said that over 70 percent of poor are living in South Asia, but their governments are spending most of their budgets on purchasing arms. Last year South Asian countries had bought arms worth US $ 90 billion. Peace and justice cannot be achieve until arms race is not stopped in South Asia, he added.

Karamat Ali appreciated the spirit of the Nepalese participants of the Jai Jagat March who came to Pakistan to spread message of the peace.. He asked Pakistani peace activists to join this March anywhere in the world.

He suggested the Pakistani peace activists to plan a People’s SAARC in August or September this year because official SAARC summit is not being held since 2014, when last Summit was held in Kathmandu. Nepal government should demand to hold SAARC Summit in Pakistan, he added.

Another Nepalese member of the march Lyam Bahadur Darjee said farmers of Nepal are poor because they don’t have land. .

Ms. Mahnaz Rahman of Joint Action Committee said new generation does not know much about Gandhi, who believed in justice. People in Europe are inspired of his nonviolence struggle. All peace activists should work for climate change. Not only poor people but rich people will be affected due toClimate Change.

Ms. Bhavani, a member of the Nepalese delegation said women can play a role against violence in the society. Women are taking part in various activities in Nepal. There is a lot of poverty in the South Asian society. Peasants are facing social and economic exclusion, she added..

Habibuddin Junaidi of People’s Labour Bureau said poor people are working for just distribution of resources. The gap between haves and have nots is increasing due to neo-liberal economic policies.

There is worst exploitation of poor’s in the Pakistanisociety. In Pakistan land reforms are not made. He underlined the need to introduce land reforms in Pakistan. This will reduce power of feudal and capitalists, he said.

In our society poor are become poorer and rich richer. “We only have left an option which is the democracy,” he remarked

Dr. Tipu Sultan, President Pakistan Peace Coalition congratulated the participants of the March and said people of South Asia desperately need peace and justice in the region.

Peace activist Adam Malik said that war economy have damaged the common people’s interest. “We have to encounter the war economy with joint efforts.

