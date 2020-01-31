Pasni Shipyard project would create new job opportunities: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday discussed Federal Ministry for Defense Production’s initiative of establishing Shipyard in Pasni with Federal Minister Zubeda Jalal calling the initiative as beneficial for development of Gawadar. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday discussed Federal Ministry for Defense Production’s initiative of establishing Shipyard in Pasni with Federal Minister Zubeda Jalal calling the initiative as beneficial for development of Gawadar.

The meeting was agreed upon that Pasni Shipyard would trigger vast job and economic opportunities for people of Makran Division.

“Federal Ministry for Defense Production has been constructing the Pasni Shipyard while Provincial Government would be partner in outcome and beneficial of the shipyard.” Federal Minister Zubeda Jalal said lauded GoB’s for approving land allotment for the project.

Stressing upon skill development and training courses for local youth CM Balochistan said, provincial government urged Federal Government to assist GoB in launching skill development courses for provincial youth. “Incumbent Government keen to ensure job opportunities for local youth in Pasni Shipyard.” Jam Kamal said pledged training facilities for provincial youth.

