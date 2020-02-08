Paramedical staff association to stage protest over pay cuts

QUETTA: President of the Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association civil hospital Haji Mohammad Shafa Mengal has said that deducting salaries of the employees of the civil hospital and creating problems for them is beyond understanding. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: President of the Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association civil hospital Haji Mohammad Shafa Mengal has said that deducting salaries of the employees of the civil hospital and creating problems for them is beyond understanding.

While speaking at a press conference with Sahib Jaan Kakar on Saturday, he said that the attitude of the administration of the hospital towards lower scaled employees is not correct.

He said that some administrative officers are trying to put lower staff at the hot spot to avoid responsibility of worsening situation of the hospital.

“The deductions for employees’ salaries are beyond comprehension as Paramedical staff will not compromise any on the rights of the employees and paramedics will raise voice on every front.

Haji Mohammad Shafa Mengal said that all members of Paramedics should unite and be ready for joint struggle.

“If the concerns of the employees are not resolved, the administration will be responsible for the intensity of protest.

Like this: Like Loading...