Pakistan, Turkey pondering over joint projects for promotion of Islamic heritage: Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated on Saturday that Pakistan and Turkey have been pondering over several joint projects for the promotion and preservation of Islamic architecture and heritage.

In a series of tweets, she said exhibitions and workshops would be conducted to promote cultural heritage and calligraphy.

The special assistant termed the MoUs between the state media of Pakistan and Turkey as a welcome and positive step.

She said these MoUs would enable both the countries to screen each other s dramas and promote the cause of Muslim Ummah.

Awan said both the countries have also agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of cinema which will help us revive and promote our industry.