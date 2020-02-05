Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir, affirm Shehbaz and Bilawal

LAHORE Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have on Wednesday said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on the Kashmir Day that the people of Kashmir are part of Pakistan even before the Pakistanis, and their courage and sacrifices are a part of history.

Bilawal Bhutto said the only solution of the Kashmir dispute is referendum in the light of the United Nations resolutions. He paid tribute to the Kashmiris who are facing worst form of repression to get their right to self-determination.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi urged the international community to fulfill its promise of the right to self-determination with the people of Kashmir.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, appealed to the international community to play its role in ending the Indian atrocities against the people of occupied Kashmir.