Pak-US trade

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Wednesday said Washington was willing to enhance investment in the country and that the US supported trade and development in the country. The present government under the dynamic and intelligent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived the dented relations with the United States by mending its ruptures and removing the trust deficit but took it to new heights to make it mutually beneficial.

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Wednesday said Washington was willing to enhance investment in the country and that the US supported trade and development in the country. The present government under the dynamic and intelligent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived the dented relations with the United States by mending its ruptures and removing the trust deficit but took it to new heights to make it mutually beneficial. The open statement of President Donald Trump at public meeting in Ahmadabad describing relations with Pakistan as very good during his visit of India depicts return of warmth and cordiality in relations between the two countries. Ross’ comments came during a meeting with Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood as the two met in Islamabad to discuss trade ties between US and Pakistan. “The US wants to strengthen its relations with Pakistan,” said Ross in his meeting with Shaikh. The adviser responded by saying: “We thank America for supporting our country in different sectors. “Conducive environment for investment in the country is a good opportunity for US companies,” Shaikh added. The US secretary was part of President Donald Trump’s delegation to India and would make a brief stopover in Pakistan. The visit comes after Donald Trump failed to strike any major trade deal with India at the end of a visit big on photo opportunities but short on substance. Speaking after talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US president said only that they had made “tremendous progress” towards a comprehensive agreement and that he was “optimistic we can reach a deal”. While minor compared to his trade war with China, Trump has slapped tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium and suspended duty-free access for certain goods to cut the $25-billion US trade deficit with Asia´s third-biggest economy. Under pressure to deliver ahead of elections in November, he has pressed for greater access to the vast Indian market of 1.3 billion people for US dairy producers, makers of medical goods and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. But Modi, who has a lot in common with Trump with his “Make in India” mantra echoing Trump’s “America First” slogan, has responded with higher tariffs on US goods including $600 million worth of Californian almonds. The USA Administration Official shall be apprised on the elevation of Pakistan’s position on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index from 147th to 108the ranking, which is entirely achieved by simplifying and fast-tracking regulatory procedures alone whereas other big impediments that vitiated the economic environment are yet to be addressed. There are indications that like the European Union Countries’ GSP Plus zero import duty facility for exports from Pakistan, duty free access to the US market may also come under discussion. If such opening is allowed, exports from Pakistan may grow appreciably if the negative role of vested interest is eliminated in decision making aimed to brring significant improvement in business environment to boost productivity of manufacturing sector. The outbreak of coronavirus and difficulties faced in its containment has brought Pakistan’s trade with its biggest trading partner almost to a halt. It has compelled the business leaders of textile industry to explore new sources of raw material import such as dyes and chemicals. It provides a window of opportunity to Pakistan to export value added goods to a number of developed countries provided the tariffs of energy inputs are immediately lowered by reining in the exploitative IPPs owners, reducing gas price, and quality of products is improved with application of innovation. High quality, low price and attractive products enhance the comparative advantage of value added items in the international market. This has made some commentators to believe that the visit was just aimed at consoling Pakistan at a time when President Donald Trump was offering incentives and technologies to India during his much-trumpeted tour. Pakistan can no longer afford massive trade deficits in the merchandise account because of shrinking economy due lack of long term industrial policy, which had been abandoned almost five decades ago.

