Pak-Iran border remains closed for third consecutive day amid Coronavirus cases

QUETTA: Balochistan Government has established an isolation ward in Pakistan House at Taftan Ward claiming that food, tents and other facilities being provided to 270 people including Iranian citizens and pilgrims. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan Government has established an isolation ward in Pakistan House at Taftan Ward claiming that food, tents and other facilities being provided to 270 people including Iranian citizens and pilgrims.

Activities remained on standstill for 3rd day at Taftan border as Pak-Iran border sealed for all kind of movements in order to prevent Novel Coronavirus tightening grip inside Iran.

Authorities at Taftan Border claimed that roughly 6000 to 7000 Pakistan pilgrims stranded in Iran and they would be returned to Pakistan in coming days as Pakistani Government discussing with Iranian counterparts regarding their screening and clearance certificates.

Three suspected Novel Coronavirus cases tested negative on Tuesday while health teams have been carrying-out screening of people and staff at Taftan border.

Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Meer Zia Langove has visited Taftan border on Tuesday in order to review government’s efforts and facilities being provided to people stuck at Pak-Iran border.

“We are satisfied over arrangements at Pak-Iran border and 270 pilgrims and Iranian citizens were being provide all facilities at Pakistan House.” Meer Zia Langove said claimed we prepared isolation wards and other screening facilities of people stranded in Iran and would return to Pakistan in coming days.

Balochistan Government has decided to keep roughly 7000 pilgrims at Quarantine Centers for 14 days in order to carry-out their screening and other medical test.

Zia Langove said, Iranian Government has been monitoring the situation regarding Pakistan Pilgrims and with collective measures we would yield a mechanism for pilgrims, “Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been established a 100 bed isolation tent hospital where people expected to return from Iran would be kept for 14 days.” The Home Minister said added we have been working with Iranian Government as well in order to return the Iranian citizens stuck at Taftan border.

Authorities briefed the Minister that we have to face a harsh challenge as a large number of pilgrims returns to Balochistan because controlling roughly 7000 people wouldn’t be a piece of cake.

Footage shows that Iranian drivers have been protesting at Taftan border demanding allow them to return to Iran. They alleged authorities of bot providing enough facilities to the drivers and they stranded under open sky with no food and drinking water.

Balochistan Government has sent a medical team at Afghan border in order to carry-out screening of people entering from Pak-Afghan friendship gate.

Officials said, yet situation in Afghanistan under controlled but if it turns vulnerable we have options to close our border along Afghanistan.

Like this: Like Loading...