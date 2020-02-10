Pak armed forces equipped, capable to face any aggression: Commander Ajmal

KARACHI: Pakistan Army including Navy are well equipped and capable to respond any aggression if imposed by enemy. This was observed by Commander Ajmal Hussain, Director Public Relations Pakistan Navy (South Region), while addressing the gathering organized by Editor’s Club of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Monday at Karachi Secretariat. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Pakistan Navy has been heading towards self-reliance and preparing ships, submarines and missile boats at its own” said Mr Hussain. However after the completion of second Shipyard, Pak Navy would become more effective and could respond rapidly to any aggression or war like situation.

Mr. Hussain further added that Pak Navy was focusing on “Blue Economy” like other developed countries and had started awareness meetings with businessmen and traders as to realize them that 80% business had been conducted through sea routes.

“Enemy has been trying to create rift among nation since long but always people of Pakistan stood united against such evil attempts” observed Mr. Hussain.

While responding to various questions Commander Hussain told that few fishermen intentionally violate sea boundaries during fishing but most of them were well aware of the boundaries. He said due to continued awareness campaign by Pak Navy majority of Pakistani fishermen were not violating the law; therefore fewer get arrested.

He told Pak Navy had planned to plant 4.5 million mangroves and other trees with the costal belt and 2.5 million had been planted so far. Mr. Hussain said Pak Navy had been arranging free medical camps for fishermen and residents of costal belt as to improve their livelihood.

He announced that Pak Navy would soon organize an exposure visit of senior editors as to apprise them about their work on coastal belt.

Dr. Jabbar Khattak Secretariat General CPNE, Deputy Secretariat General Aamir Mehmood and Chairman CPNE Editors Club Syed Hamid Hussain Abidi while appreciating the presence of Commander Ajmal Hussain observed that CPNE was organizing such events in the interest of country and people as to transform the information with government.

Program was attended by Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Maqsood Yousufi, Abdul Rahman Mangrio, Ahmad Iqbal Baloch, Sher Mohammad Khawar, Muzaffar Ejaz, Mahmood Alam Khalid, Mohammad Tahir, Abdul Qayyum Khan, Azhar Farooqui, Bashir Ahmed Memon, Jafar Jamaluddin Jatoi, Mudassar Alam, Salman Qureshi, Saleem Ali, Usman Aarb City, Syed Mudassar, Haroon ur Rasheed, Mohammad Ali, Hamida Ghangro, Sohail Durrani, Ashraf Khan Lodhi and others.

