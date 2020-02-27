Opposition to stage protest outside Chief Minister House

QUETTA: The Joint Opposition parties have announced to surround the Chief Minister House today against what they claimed corruption and law and order situation reached on the sky under current regime’s rule. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Joint Opposition parties have announced to surround the Chief Minister House today against what they claimed corruption and law and order situation reached on the sky under current regime’s rule.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday the Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Sana Baloch slammed provincial government announcing to set sit-in outside Chief Minister House,

“The global countries have been attempting to curb Novel Coronavirus and World Health Organization has declared emergency but in Balochistan counterfeit medicines worth of 227 million rupees being distributed among masses.” Malik Sikandar Advocate alleged the government vowed we won’t sit silent against government’s irregularities.

“The opposition members have been raising public issues but the government didn’t pay any attention on Assembly floor hence we have decided to take the street in order to awake the government.”

He further said, the treasury members have called the Assembly proceedings but they didn’t even to fill Assembly’s quorum that lifted the lid from government sincerity toward public issues, “Against government’s negligence and corruption we have decided to set sit-in outside CM House from 11am to 1pm.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said.

The Parliamentary Leader of BNP Mengal Malik Nasir Shahwani has said, inflation, unemployment and law and order being turned bad to worst but provincial government not willing to answer public questions,

“The concerned Ministers precluded to answer opposition’s questions didn’t even attend the proceedings.” Shahwani added.

Talking on the plight of Pakistani citizens stranded at Pak-Iran border the BNP leader Sana Baloch said, people compelled to live in appalling conditions due to outbreak of Coronavirus in Iran but provincial government didn’t able to ensure provision of food and living facilities to people stuck at Taftan,

“Government should answer that what measures being taken to curb Novel Coronavirus, treasury members should unveil that if they established any laboratory to test Coronavirus’ suspected case.”Sana Baloch said claimed government has spent more than 300 million rupees on Chief Minister’s private jet.

