Opposition slams Balochistan govt over ‘bad governance’

QUETTA: The Joint opposition parties on Friday staged a sit-in and demonstration outside Chief Minister Secretariat slamming current government of bad governance. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Joint opposition parties on Friday staged a sit-in and demonstration outside Chief Minister Secretariat slamming current government of bad governance.

“Once Chief Minister House was opened for public where Khuli Kacheris were being taken place for masses but today people of Balochistan can’t even think of.” The joint opposition said alleged government of taking escape from opposition’s questions.

The opposition parliamentarians and party workers led by opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate marched on provincial streets and stage a sit-in outside Chief Minister Secretariat.

Talking to Journalists during sit-in the opposition members said, inflation, unemployment and corruption have jumped on the sky in current regime’s rule while law and order situation being turned from bad to worse.

Accompanied with opposition members Malik Naseer Shahwani, Sana Baloch, Shakeela Naveed Dehar, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Haji Nawaz Kakar and others the opposition leader said, development schemes worth of 30 billion rupees being spent through non-elected members that fostering corruption in impoverished Balochistan province,

“We have been raising masses’ issues on all forums including Balochistan Assembly but the demeanor of current government remained unsatisfactory.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said announced public march against provincial government on March 19th.

He further said, health, education and infrastructure have completely been ruined with more irony Chief Minister who has health ministry’s portfolio didn’t take any step against counterfeit medicines worth of 227 million,

“Opposition members staging protest outside CM Secretariat but provincial government didn’t even make a negotiation committee.” The opposition members said also alleged government for neglecting opposition in exercises against Novel Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...