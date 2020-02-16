Nushki: Protesters demand justice for Sami Mengal

QUETTA: All Parties Nushki Zameendar Action Committee staged mass rally from Siddiq Akbar Chowk to demand the arrest of murderers and negligence of the local police. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: All Parties Nushki Zameendar Action Committee staged mass rally from Siddiq Akbar Chowk to demand the arrest of murderers and negligence of the local police.

The rally demanded justice for the family of Sami Mengal, while raising slogans against the government and police.

Later, participants of the really gathered at Mir Gul Khan Naseer Chowk, where the leaders of All Parties including Khair Bakhsh Baloch, Haji Manzoor Ahmad Mengal, Mir Khursheed Jamaldini, Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Farooqui, Mohammad Ayub Badini, Saeed Baloch Maulna Zakaria Adil Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and others addressed

They said that despite the passage of three days, Naushki police could not arrest Sami Mangal’s killers, which is a question mark on police performance. “Sami Mangal voiced against drug dealers, and secures the future of Balochistan’s youth, including Naushki, despite the threat of citizens complaining to drug dealers in the open courtyard of Commissioner Rukashan Davindan that neither citizen was protected nor their names in secret,” they said.

Speakers on the occasion, said that the suspects involved in drug trafficking were police personnel and they were bribing the police for the inhuman business.

Sami Mangal was put to death in front of his mother and sisters in order to silence the voice of the people forever.

“When people of Naushki protested, Deputy Commissioner Naushki and Commandant Naushiki Malaysia immediately demolished the house of the accused used for drug trafficking. Till the culprits are not arrested, Chief Ministe and Home Minister and Police will be considered responsible for the murder of Sami,” protestors siad.

They demanded that the investigating commission be constituted under the supervision of a High Court Judge to investigate the Sami Mengal murder case, said that all the designated suspects should be arrested and given real punishment and that the drug business points in Naushki should be demolished immediately and the present SHO of the Naushki Police be transferred from Naushki along with their entire team.

“Sami Mengal’s murder has taken the form of a movement in Naushki, as shutter down will be observed in the whole city on February 19, to protest against his murder,” All Parties announced.

