Nawaz Sharif’s mother departs for London to meet ailing son

LAHORE Begum Shamim, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother, has on Saturday departed for London to meet her ailing son,

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Begum Shamim was advised not to travel in the light of her health and age but she insisted to remain present with Nawaz Sharif as he undergoes medical treatment in London.

It is pertinent here to mention that the latest two-page medical report of Nawaz Sharif was earlier submitted to the accountability court which recommends angiography of the PML-N supremo as soon as possible. The report added that Nawaz Sharif’s health could be at risk if his angiography is delayed anymore.

The medical report stated that Sharif has an appointment with Dr Kazmi on February 24. Former premier will go for the heart treatment after consulting with Dr. Kazmi. PML-N supreme leader should be overseen by medical experts in UK for treatment,