Narowal Sports City case: Court extends Ahsan Iqbal’s judicial remand till Feb 28

ISLAMABAD Accountability court on Monday has approved judicial remand of former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in Narowal Sports City case.

During the hearing, the court has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators to complete the inquiry as early as possible.

In a statement, Ahsan Iqbal told that the condition of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London on bail for medical treatment, is not satisfactory. Maryam Nawaz’s presence in London is necessary for the treatment of former PM, he added.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had sought reply from NAB on bail pleas of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal on December 23 over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal Sports City project funds.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.