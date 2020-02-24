Mother languages in schools

The entire education system in the country in both government and private sectors is in English language — the language of the colonial power except for in rural areas. It is all about English or Urdu. This is not right. We need to stop neglecting local languages and dialect. What about Balochi, Pashto, Brahvi and other languages? How will we pass them on to future generations if we do not teach them? Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The entire education system in the country in both government and private sectors is in English language — the language of the colonial power except for in rural areas. It is all about English or Urdu. This is not right. We need to stop neglecting local languages and dialect. What about Balochi, Pashto, Brahvi and other languages? How will we pass them on to future generations if we do not teach them? The Balochistan Assembly Session chaired by Speaker Meer Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved four resolutions tabled by opposition members while two call-attention notices also concluded after thorough debate during Friday proceedings. The Speaker congratulated the house on International Mother Languages Day reiterated that we should celebrate the occasion of mother languages with full zeal. He directed Secretary Assembly to hire translators in order to translate the speeches of honorable members willing to speak in their native mother tongue.

Speaking in Balochi Language Sana Baloch has lamented over government’s lack of interest in preserving Balochistan’s Balochi, Brhavi, Pashto and Hazargi languages. “In 21st century when the world has been pursuing digilization, we should foster our mother languages and make sure education in government schools in our mother tongue.” Sana Baloch added. Balochi language is spoken to over 1.2 million square kilometers are or equal to the size of Iran or Singkiang. Balochi was given the official status after a lapse of 70 long years. It is unfortunate that the rulers had no reason to discriminate the national and regional languages of the people of Pakistan. They are fellow Pakistanis and they deserve better treatment as human beings. There is political decision at the highest level that Baloch people will officially patronize Brahvi, Seraiki, Hazargi and Pashto as the languages of the Baloch Mainland and there is no question of discriminating any one. All the cultural minorities are part and parcel of the indigenous Baloch society and they are well treated in the entire history spread over to hundreds of years. All the cultural minorities had no complaints against the Baloch people in the entire history. Thus all the languages will be developed along side with Balochi, the oldest spoken language in this entire region. However, there will be other languages available which will also be used as medium of instructions in schools of other communities and linguistic groups accordingly.

The Provincial Government should adopt suitable and immediate measures to implement the decision by introducing Balochi, Pashto, Brahvi and other languages of Balochistan as medium of instructions in the primary schools. The other problems are mainly related to the implementation process. For example, it was somewhat easy to review the old curriculum books of Brahui, Balochi and Pashto, which resulted in their timely reprint and distribution. However, getting curriculum books of other languages especially Punjabi, Persian and Seraiki, written, printed and distributed yet remained a dream not fulfilled this year. Interestingly, even in the case of Brahui, Balochi and Pashto languages, there are massive reports of primary schools in different districts having either received very few books or in many cases having not received a single one. For this the Government should assign writers and intellectuals to prepare basic books for the primary schools so that Balochi language is adopted as medium of instructions. With the passage of time, it should be implemented at the school, higher education, colleges and the universities. His prestige and status will go up if he agrees to head the Provincial Education Department as Minister bringing qualitative changes in the system of education besides implementing Balochi, Pashto, Brahvi as a medium of instructions which will ensure a big change. The Education Department should move quickly on this project. Moreover, the civil society, parents, teachers and other stakeholders should launch a strong advocacy campaign with the provincial government to make mother languages ‘medium of instruction’ instead of mere ‘additional subject.’

