Moonis Elahi rules out possibility of derailing govt ‘under any circumstances.

LAHORE A coalition partner to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior politician Moonis Elahi said on Monday that his party would not let the federal government get derail under any circumstances.

In his talk to the media as the PTI government is set to hold talks with the PML-Q leadership to consider longstanding and pending issues, in particular concerning development funds and administrative powers, Mr Moonis ruled out any possibility of “minus-one” formula as acceptable to his party.

“The government’s committee has accepted most of our demands and in today’s meeting the remaining demands will also be accepted.

“The new committee has also approved the matters resolved with the previous committee.”

The government’s new three-member committee comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and federal minister Shafqat Mahmood will hold its maiden meeting at PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore.

PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar will also attend the meeting as Khattak’s presence was requested by the PML-Q.