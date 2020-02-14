Merit violation alleged in Balochistan education dept appointment

QUETTA: People of Mastung deprived from recent appointments in education department while government fulfilled vacant posts on favoritism. Chief of Sarawan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The way general elections rigged in 2018 and selected representatives surfaced in provincial assembly, pursuing the practices of rigged elections, provincial government appointed education department’s staff on selection.” Former Chief Minister said while talking to delegation of All Parties in Mastung on Friday.

The Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisani has termed the practice as oppression and injustice with people of Mastung, “Merit blatantly violated in recent appointments in education department as government fulfilled vacant seats on political favoritism.” Nawab Raisani alleged.

He called an independent investigation over recent appointments in education department added a Selection Committee should be formed in order to ensure merit.

“People allotted their ancestral land for education department should be rewarded with jobs in education department.”

The All Parties delegation comprising JUI F’s Maulana Saeed ur Rehman, Dr. Faisal Manan, National Party’s senior leader Meer Sikandar Khan Mullazai, General Secretary BNP Mengal Mastung Meer Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Qasim Alizai informed former Chief Minister regarding violation of merit in education department’s jobs.

Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani has vowed to raise the issue adding we won’t allow anyone to exploit the rights of people of Mastung, “I won’t sit silent over injustice being committed with people of my constituency.” He said urged to form a new selection committee regarding appointments in education department.

