Medical emergency response centers have responded to 754 road accidents in few months: PPHI report

QUETTA: Peoples Primary Health Care Initiatives (PPHI) Balochistan has released MERC project initial performance report on 3rd February 2020. As to the report Rescue workers of (MERC) attended and provided first aid to 1083 injured people while 22 lost their lives on the spot due to serious injuries.
Bigger number of road accidents was reported in Baghbana area where 261 people injured in 197 incidents while (MERC) team rescued and provided them first aid. The Chief Executive Officer PPHI Balochistan Aziz Jamali said that MERC teams are rescuing the RTA patients, stabilizing them, giving them first aid services on site and in our (MERC) Centers on N-25 Balochistan.
He said we are facing issues in controlling (on spot) death toll due to unavailability of preventive measures such as control on traffic speed. Government of Balochistan has established MERCs and successfully reduced death toll during road accidents; in the next phase we are planning to develop a platform of all stakeholders and priorities & focus prevention as the most important factor to make our national highways safer and accident free.
(MERC) Performance Report from Oct 22nd, 2019 to 20th Jan 2020.
|S. no
|MERC Centers
|District
|No of Accidents Responded
|No of Injured Treated
|No of Death
|1
|MERC Lakpass
|Mastung
|124
|184
|2
|2
|MERC Kalat
|Kalat
|147
|180
|2
|3
|MERC Baghbana
|Khuzdar
|178
|236
|2
|4
|MERC Drakala
|Khuzdar
|150
|211
|9
|5
|MERC Kuraro
|Khuzdar
|60
|79
|4
|6
|MERC Tiyaro
|Lasbela
|30
|55
|2
|Total
|689
|945
|21