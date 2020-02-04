Medical emergency response centers have responded to 754 road accidents in few months: PPHI report

QUETTA: Peoples Primary Health Care Initiatives (PPHI) Balochistan has released MERC project initial performance report on 3rd February 2020. As to the report Rescue workers of (MERC) attended and provided first aid to 1083 injured people while 22 lost their lives on the spot due to serious injuries. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Peoples Primary Health Care Initiatives (PPHI) Balochistan has released MERC project initial performance report on 3rd February 2020. As to the report Rescue workers of (MERC) attended and provided first aid to 1083 injured people while 22 lost their lives on the spot due to serious injuries.

Bigger number of road accidents was reported in Baghbana area where 261 people injured in 197 incidents while (MERC) team rescued and provided them first aid. The Chief Executive Officer PPHI Balochistan Aziz Jamali said that MERC teams are rescuing the RTA patients, stabilizing them, giving them first aid services on site and in our (MERC) Centers on N-25 Balochistan.

He said we are facing issues in controlling (on spot) death toll due to unavailability of preventive measures such as control on traffic speed. Government of Balochistan has established MERCs and successfully reduced death toll during road accidents; in the next phase we are planning to develop a platform of all stakeholders and priorities & focus prevention as the most important factor to make our national highways safer and accident free.

(MERC) Performance Report from Oct 22nd, 2019 to 20th Jan 2020.

S. no MERC Centers District No of Accidents Responded No of Injured Treated No of Death 1 MERC Lakpass Mastung 124 184 2 2 MERC Kalat Kalat 147 180 2 3 MERC Baghbana Khuzdar 178 236 2 4 MERC Drakala Khuzdar 150 211 9 5 MERC Kuraro Khuzdar 60 79 4 6 MERC Tiyaro Lasbela 30 55 2 Total 689 945 21

Like this: Like Loading...