MDRL restricts Chinese employee travel to Beijing on Virus concern

A senior Official of the MRDL posted at Saindak confirming the company’s decision said that Chinese employees, including engineers, technicians, workers and other staff has been asked not to leave for Beijing at least for two weeks. Presently 280 Chinese were working in Saindak.

“Chinese employees cannot go out of the Saindak project site till further order,” said, Mr. Wang, an Assistant Vice President of MRDL said who is working as Director Administration at the Saindak project.

He said that same restriction has also imposed on the company’s employees who are in Beijing. “Chinese employees who were planned to come to Pakistan, also not allowed traveling to Pakistan for next two weeks,” he said.

Mr. Wong said that besides 280 Chinese 1800 Pakistanis were also working at the Saindak Project along with Chinese. He said that Chinese doctors had conducted screening of all Chinese and Pakistani employees. However, none of Chinese and Pakistani employee found infected of Corona-virus. However, he said that Pakistani employees are free from restriction imposed on the Chinese.

“There is no any sign of the virus in the area,” he said, adding that the Chinese doctors and company was taking care off all employees working at the Saindak project site.

