QUETTA: A man strangled his teenage daughter to death in an act of honor on Friday in Balochistan`s district Jaffarabad. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A man strangled his teenage daughter to death in an act of honor on Friday in Balochistan`s district Jaffarabad.

The incident occurred in Goth Mithal Khan Lehri, where over a doubt of illicit relation with a neighbor, an accused Mola Bakhsh strangled his daughter to death and managed to flee.

The police with help of locals shifted the body to hospital, after completion of medico legal formality the body was handed over heirs.

Like this: Like Loading...