Man killed in road accident

QUETTA: An official of health department Panjgur was killed while two others suffered serious wounds in a road accident on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the incident occurred near Bachina area some 50km away from Kalat town, where a vehicle of health department Panjgur met the accident and overturned.

As a result three officials were received serious injuries. The injured were shifted to DHQ Kalat, where one of them succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, and injured as Khalid and Muhammad Akthar.

