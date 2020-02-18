Making Quetta clean, green is collective responsibility: CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Addressing the Seminar held in Metropolitan Corporation Quetta called Commodities Price Control and Clean and Green Quetta the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, there was a need of an awareness campaign regarding restoration of Quetta’s beauty announced to fully ban use of plastic bags in the capital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Addressing the Seminar held in Metropolitan Corporation Quetta called Commodities Price Control and Clean and Green Quetta the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, there was a need of an awareness campaign regarding restoration of Quetta’s beauty announced to fully ban use of plastic bags in the capital.

“Provincial Government has plans to install Solid Waste Management Plant in order to recycle city’s garbage into energy while Metropolitan Corporation has been directed to implement on use of biodegradable plastic bags in the city.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar addressed the Seminar held on Tuesday.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor to CM for Excise and Taxation Malik NaeemBazai, Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain langove, Parliamentary leader of BNP Mengal Malik Naseer Shahwani, Secretary Environment Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Local Government Saleh Nasir, Senior Vice President QCCI Badarudd Din kakar and Administrator Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal have attended the Seminar.

Chief Secretary Balochistan expressed dissatisfaction over debilitated cleanliness situation in Quetta city directed Administrator Quetta to ensure cleanliness in Quetta, “Provincial Government has been taking effective measures regarding clean and green Quetta initiative thus the need of manpower for QMC would be fulfilled.” CS Balochistan announced.

He further said, government has plans to turn city’s garbage into energy through Solid Waste Management Plant for which experts from America and other developed countries would visit Quetta.

Sharing views on implementation on government’s price control list the Chief Secretary said, government has constituted committees on district level in order to ensure implementation on price control list, “Strict action has been directed against profiteers and people selling unhygienic edibles to innocent citizens.” Fazeel Asghar added.

He also urged Anjuman e Tajiran and QCCI to join government’s hands in establishing Sasta Bazaars across Balochistan.

He also expressed indignation over non-functional Sewerage Water Treatment Plants in Quetta emphasized on Agricultural Authority in Balochistan adding government would take assistance from Punjab Government regarding establishing our own Agricultural Authority.

