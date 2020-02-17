Looking forward to exciting PSL matches in Pakistan, says Ronchi

KARACHI: Former New Zealand cricketer and Islamabad United’s player and coach Luke Ronchi has said that he’s looking forward to exciting PSL matches in Pakistan. Talking to Geo.tv in Karachi, Ronchi said that his side has got a good core group of players and their goal is to go as far in the tournament as they possibly can.

“Well, haven’t played the game yet, so wait and see,” he said when asked how Islamabad United were going to do in the fifth edition of PSL “But obviously the goal is to go as far as possibly can. We have got a good squad and good core group of players,” he said.

After two years in the role of a player, Ronchi has now the additional responsibility of assistant coach and mentor of the side. He was named Misbah’s deputy earlier by the management of the franchise in addition to his playing role. The New Zealander was the top scorer in 2018 PSL with 435 runs in 11 innings.

“There’s not much change, I think. Normally it’s a playing sort of role and then at the backstage just helping guys out where you can, mentoring them. It is like talking more than actions, I guess,” he said when asked how he’s going to manage two different roles.

Replying to a question, Luke Ronchi said that it’s exciting to hold the competition in Pakistan and he’s really looking forward to going to Rawalpindi to play home games in front of the home crowd.

“The support we get from all the crowd and the supporters around the whole nation, it would be exciting to play in front of a big crowd, so guys are really looking forward to it,” he said.

Talking about Shadab Khan, the former New Zealand cricketer said that it is good to see someone emerging from the same system has now got the captain’s role in the team. He added that the role will help Shadab grow his game.

“It is good for him. It is going to help him grow his game as well. Having that leadership on the field, he has done a little bit in the past but now the full-time captain and it’s going to be exciting,” Ronchi concluded.