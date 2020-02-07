Lodhran ‘faith-healer’ allegedly rapes woman who came for hepatitis treatment

LODHRAN: A pir or aith healer allegedly raped a woman who had gone to him for hepatitis treatment here in the city’s Chak 356/WB village, a police official said Thursday.

According to Lodhran SHO Ameer Ahmed, the survivor alleged that she had gone to the faith-healer in the hopes that he could give her a spiritual treatment for hepatitis. However, he drugged her by giving her water mixed with some intoxicant before sexually abusing her.

The alleged rapist was booked and arrested after the survivor’s complaint, police confirmed, adding that further action would be taken after the woman’s medical test was conducted.