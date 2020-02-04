LNG case: NAB court extends Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till February 21

ISLAMABAD Accountability court on Tuesday has extended judicial remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 21 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD Accountability court on Tuesday has extended judicial remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 21 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also submitted report on accused Shahid Islam in the court.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had sought reply from the anti-corruption watchdog on bail pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

Like this: Like Loading...