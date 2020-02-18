Liaquat Shahwani stresses need to highlight positive image of Balochistan

QUETTA: The Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani has said, Balochistan remained a soil of rich culture and traditions hence the Information Department has responsibility to highlight a positive image of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani has said, Balochistan remained a soil of rich culture and traditions hence the Information Department has responsibility to highlight a positive image of the province.

He shared these views on Tuesday while visiting the Deputy Commissioner Office Lasbela where he met with officers and staff of Information Department district Lasbela.

The District Administration has briefed the Spokesman regarding development schemes in Lasbela added construction of Hub Bypass was underway with cost more than 600 million rupees while development schemes comprising Education, Health, Irrigation and infrastructure being implemented.

“Provincial Government has approved Sports Complex in Lasbela in order to foster sports activities in the district while tenders already been issue for development schemes.” The Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Waqar Cheema briefed the spokesman.

He further said, district administration utilizing all resources in order to address the issues of Lasbela city which is the 2nd industrial city of Balochistan.

“Government of Balochistan and LEDA has approved 100 million rupees for sewerage line in order to link RCD Highway with Industrial Zone while fusibility report for Lasbela Special Economic Zone being prepared.” The DC Lasbela added.

The meeting has decided to prepare a documentary named Explore Lasbela in which the history, traditional and beautiful spots of Lasbela would be highlighted.

