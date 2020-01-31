Liaquat Shahwani greets newly elected body of BUJ

QUETTA: The Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Friday congratulated Ayoub Tareen for being elected as President Balochistan Union of Journalist and Secretary General Rasheed Baloch. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Friday congratulated Ayoub Tareen for being elected as President Balochistan Union of Journalist and Secretary General Rasheed Baloch.

In a greeting statement Shahwani expressed optimism that the newly elected President, Secretary General and executive body of BUJ would continue endeavor for development of Journalist community in Balochistan,

“Fortunately the Journalists’ election held in a friendly atmosphere where journalist community of Balochistan used their votes for President and the whole executive body of BUJ.” Shahwani said pledged provincial government’s full support for social welfare development of Journalist community.

He further said, current government has been taking measures to address issues pestering Journalist community while Siddique Baloch Media Academy, Residential Colony for Journalist and Journalist Welfare Funds testified government’s support to Journalist community in Balochistan.

