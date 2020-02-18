LHC issues notice to NAB over Maryam Nawaz’s ECL petition

LAHORE The Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s petition to remove her name from the Exit Control List. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, conducted the hearing on Maryam Nawaz’s plea and sought reply from the anti-corruption watchdog till next hearing. The PML-N leader’s counsel requested the court to grant her client permission to go abroad.

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s latest medical reports were made a part of the new plea. Maryam Nawaz had filed miscellaneous petition through her lawyer, Amjad Pervez.

The plea stated that Nawaz Sharif’s medical report, comprising two pages, recommends that the erstwhile premier should undergo angiography as soon as possible.

