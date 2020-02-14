Levies seized 37kg hashish, 5 arrested in Khuzdar

QUETTA: Levies has recovered 37kg hashish, snatched Motor bike and arrested 5 during the raid in different areas of district Khuzdar on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Levies has recovered 37kg hashish, snatched Motor bike and arrested 5 during the raid in different areas of district Khuzdar on Friday.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Tufail Baloch, a suspicious vehicle was stopped at zawa Levies check post, while checking of vehicle 37 KG high hashish of high quality was recovered from secret boxes and two accused were arrested, drug was shifted to Quetta further Investigation from arrest accusers is continue. DC Khuzdar said.

Leivese force has also arrested Two robbers were from the area of Feroz Abad, A Kalashnikov and 9 rounds were recovered from their possession , while during the course of another operation another robber was arrested and snatched motorbike was recovered while levies action.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar has said that action against criminal elements will remain continues, the district administration will not compromise on law and order.

