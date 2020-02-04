Levies seize 320 kg of Hashish

CHAGAI: Levies’ force has seized 320 Kilogram Hashish after the exchange of fire with smugglers near Pak afghan border. According to Assistant commissioner Dalbandin Ayesha Zehri that on secret information of Reliable source about drug smuggling the levies and FC conducted raid at Kazyo area near Posti check post of Pak-Afghan border where heavy exchange of fire took place between smugglers and forces. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

CHAGAI: Levies’ force has seized 320 Kilogram Hashish after the exchange of fire with smugglers near Pak afghan border. According to Assistant commissioner Dalbandin Ayesha Zehri that on secret information of Reliable source about drug smuggling the levies and FC conducted raid at Kazyo area near Posti check post of Pak-Afghan border where heavy exchange of fire took place between smugglers and forces.

while firing smugglers left their vehicle and escaped in darkness of night forces searched the vehicles and recovered 320 Kilogram standard Hashish’s from the secret box of the vehicle, the cost of hashish is worth millions rupees in international market.

Assistant commissioner told that the drug is being smuggled in different parts of the country but the act of smuggler has been failed by forces operation on time said assistant commissioner , she said the area is still cordoned off and operation is continue for the search of smugglers .

Like this: Like Loading...